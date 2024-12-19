“It was building up in the back of my mind for so long that it finally pushed its way to the fore”: Why this was the year Slash finally got the blues

2024 Year in Review: Sure, he’s been keeping busy enough with Guns N’ Roses and his solo band (fronted by Myles Kennedy), but when he’s in creative mode, Slash has proven himself to be an unstoppable force.

This year’s blues album, announced back in March and titled Orgy of the Damned, ended up being one of the most talked- about releases of 2024, with the Les Paul devotee roping in star guests like AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, Gary Clark Jr. and Demi Lovato for modern takes on old-school classics by Robert Johnson, Peter Green and Howlin’ Wolf.

“It was building up in the back of my mind for so long that it finally pushed its way to the fore,” Slash said of the release in his September GW cover story.

“One of the great things about blues is the stories that it tells, especially for people who are struggling,” he observed.

Slash feat. Brian Johnson - "Killing Floor" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The guitarist also put together the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour, enlisting modern luminaries such as Eric Gales, Samantha Fish and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram for a joyous celebration of all things flat five.

The top-hatted gunslinger also joined forces with Ryan Gosling and Wolfgang Van Halen for a show-stealing performance of Barbie tune I’m Just Ken at this year’s Oscars ceremony.