“It was building up in the back of my mind for so long that it finally pushed its way to the fore”: Why this was the year Slash finally got the blues

Features
By
published

2024 Year in Review: The Guns N’ Roses icon indulged his earliest influences and shone a spotlight on blues icons old and new

Slash wears a top hat and holds a GIbson J-45 acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Future / Jen Rosenstein)

2024 Year in Review: Sure, he’s been keeping busy enough with Guns N’ Roses and his solo band (fronted by Myles Kennedy), but when he’s in creative mode, Slash has proven himself to be an unstoppable force.

This year’s blues album, announced back in March and titled Orgy of the Damned, ended up being one of the most talked- about releases of 2024, with the Les Paul devotee roping in star guests like AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, Gary Clark Jr. and Demi Lovato for modern takes on old-school classics by Robert Johnson, Peter Green and Howlin’ Wolf.

