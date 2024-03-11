Here's something you don't read on GuitarWorld.com every day: Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen teamed up with Ryan Gosling for a show-stealing live performance of I’m Just Ken at last night's Oscars ceremony.

The Barbie movie was one of the guitar world’s more surprising stories of 2023, after it was widely reported that the soundtrack would feature both Slash and Van Halen, who would lend their rhythm and solo services on one of the film's standout ballads.

Now, after weeks of speculation whether the track would be performed live at the Oscars, the two electric guitar stars have shared the stage with Gosling to finally help bring the song to the stage.

The track, lifted from the Barbie film, may not have won the top prize, but its star-studded performance roused an equally star-studded audience, with several actors contributing vocals, too.

Gosling, looking sharp-as-hell in a dazzling pink suit, stepped out from the audience for the start of the song, catching a hysterical Margot Robbie off guard. It typified the humor with which the entire performance was iced.

As it rolled on, the performance was embellished with some massive names.

Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cyMarch 11, 2024 See more

Superstar producer Mark Ronson (who made the Barbie soundtrack with Andrew Wyatt) ushered out the song’s slow and thoughtful bassline, before Wolfgang Van Halen, employing a pink prototype EVH SA-126 Wolfgang signature guitar, helped the track chug through the gears.

Slash's iconic stature, complete with top hat and his equally iconic sunburst Les Paul, then drew huge cheers from the crowd. With one arm on the legendary guitarist’s shoulder, Gosling was evidently loving every moment of the pink-washed limelight (after all, the Hollywood star is an avid bass player, and performed on a Gibson Jerry Cantrell acoustic in the movie itself).

The Guns N’ Roses man – who has just announced the full details of his upcoming blues album – purred out a slow, bend-heavy solo underneath the final chorus, elevating the song to fabulous heights.

The film’s power ballad was up for the Best Original Song Award at the 96th Academy Awards.

While it was Billie Eilish’s track for the film, What Was I Made For? that claimed the honors, the Gosling-led performance made the biggest impression on the night, with Slash’s classy playing and some suitably grandiose choreography the icing on the cake.

Amidst the maelstrom – which included countless Kens dancing around the stage – Wolfgang may not be too easy to spot, but his riffing contributions are easy to hear and appreciate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the internet has been absolute bowled over by the performance.

“GnR now officially stands for Gosling and Roses,” wrote Amazon Music's X account. “I know this might sound hyperbolic but what I’m feeling after watching this is pure joy,” gushed another commenter. “I believe Ryan Gosling just gave me back 5 years of life with that performance,” observed a third.

Reacting on Instagram after the performance, Wolfgang beamed: “What an honor!”

The pair will tour Europe together next month, which will be an interesting showcase of new gear. For Slash, it’ll be one of the first opportunities for European audiences to hear his new signature Magnatone Amp in the flesh.

In related Van Halen news, Wolfgang recently contributed $100,000 to help kickstart Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation’s Adopt a School charity program.