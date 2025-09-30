“One of the proudest moments of my life”: Sophie Lloyd shreds in front of 82,000 people to open the Women’s Rugby World Cup final
Lloyd shredded through an original track and a Bon Jovi classic for the historic event's pre-show entertainment
The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 came to a thrilling end over the weekend with England edging out Canada in a cross-Atlantic final – and shred hero Sophie Lloyd was handpicked to open the show.
Lloyd blended her original song Battleground with Bon Jovi's undeniable banger, Livin' on a Prayer, wielding her Kiesel Aries signature guitar for the occasion. It was a scintillating showing, one made even more impressive by the fact Lloyd shredded solo in front of 82,000.
“I seriously can’t get over how incredible yesterday was,” Lloyd later reflected in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Getting to open up the Women’s Rugby World Cup final to 82,000 people was one of the proudest moments of my life.
“It felt like such an empowering day for women everywhere, and I’m so honored to have played a part in it,” she continues. “Congratulations to all the players for helping shape history, and an extra special congrats to England for bringing the cup home.”
The Machine Gun Kelly guitarist's virtuosic reworkings of classic songs have seen her amass 1.25 million YouTube subscribers, cementing her as one of the most popular players of her generation.
She released a covers album and an LP of original material in 2023, officially launching her solo career, with her first show selling out in five minutes.
A post shared by Sophie Lloyd (@sophieguitar_)
A photo posted by on
Her YouTube videos have proven to be quite the spectacle, too. Highlights include shredding Metallica with snakes and a tarantula named Rosie. Another, meanwhile, ended with a trip to the hospital when her finger went numb.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
More recently, she has spoken candidly about the realities of becoming a guitarist in the social media age, having previously discussed her struggles with imposter syndrome.
But in front of a record crowd at the home of British rugby, she showed her class in droves, complete with dive bombs, some sumptuous bends, and plenty of flair.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.