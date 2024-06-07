“I was not expecting that much demand!”: Sophie Lloyd announces her highly-anticipated first headline show – and sells it out in five minutes

Sophie Lloyd is best known both for sharing her formidable chops on social media – and as the guitar powerhouse in Machine Gun Kelly's band.

However, she's now venturing out for her first solo gigs and has not just announced her first headline show (at London’s Camden Assembly venue on October 17), but sold it out in five minutes. As such, it has now reportedly been upgraded to the Camden Underworld, on the same date.

In an announcement video on social media, Lloyd explains why she opted for a smaller venue than she's normally used to.

“As this is my first show, I wanted to have something quite intimate so it’s quite limited.”

However, after selling out the Camden Assembly in minutes, Lloyd posted, “I was not expecting that much demand!! We have now upgraded to Camden's The Underworld! So don't miss out!”

In a 2022 interview with NME, Lloyd revealed she initially never wanted to be a touring musician “because I’m such a homebird”. However, her touring experience with Machine Gun Kelly completely changed her opinion.

“Seeing people have those experiences to music that you’re playing, rather than just seeing numbers on a screen, that’s absolutely amazing. I’m excited to get out there in the real world a bit more, and not just be on a screen.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The guitarist released her debut album, Imposter Syndrome, last November. Given the album's metal riffs and solos and the unmistakable heavy rock swagger, we can expect Lloyd's first show to be a live representation of these key ingredients.

With a number of high-profile musicians involved in the album, including Trivium‘s Matthew K Heafy, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, and Black Stone Cherry’s Chris Robertson, it will be interesting to see what Lloyd decides to do in terms of a vocalist for the shows.

Tickets for the upgraded show have just gone on sale. A VIP package tier, which includes exclusive meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, and the chance to hang out with Lloyd after the show, is also available.

For more information about this headline show, visit Sophie Lloyd.