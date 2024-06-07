“I was not expecting that much demand!”: Sophie Lloyd announces her highly-anticipated first headline show – and sells it out in five minutes

After touring the world with Machine Gun Kelly, the fast-rising guitar star celebrates her debut album with a special London headline

Sophie Lloyd performs onstage at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort early on February 12, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona
(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sophie Lloyd is best known both for sharing her formidable chops on social media – and as the guitar powerhouse in Machine Gun Kelly's band. 

However, she's now venturing out for her first solo gigs and has not just announced her first headline show (at London’s Camden Assembly venue on October 17), but sold it out in five minutes. As such, it has now reportedly been upgraded to the Camden Underworld, on the same date.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.