“Watching the destruction and its impact has been heartbreaking – I want to raise as much as possible”: Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer to raffle off his gear in support of L.A. wildfires relief

Canadian metal band Spiritbox stepped up to support those affected by the ongoing L.A. wildfires by launching a raffle featuring a selection of gear toured with and recorded by guitarist Mike Stringer.

The fires, which started on January 7, are estimated to cause up to one quarter of a trillion dollars in damages, according to private forecaster Accuweather, with thousands of properties destroyed. That's seen big-name players like Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith, and Primus' Larry ‘Ler’ LeLonde lose their homes to the blaze, with countless other players seeing their beloved guitars, amps, and pedals destroyed.

As things stand, 150,000 residents have been forced to evacuate, with 27 confirmed deaths and over 20 people reported missing.

The band's move follows Gibson's initial pledge of $250,000 to the wildfires relief. Fender has launched an initiative to replace instruments and gear destroyed by the fires, while Guitar Center has made a similar move as the music community comes together in a time of crisis.

“Southern California has faced devastating wildfires over the past week and a half, and I want to not only donate – I want to raise as much as possible to help,” says Stringer. “Watching the destruction and its impact has been heartbreaking. It has directly affected our own Josh Gilbert [bass], who lost his home in the Eaton Fire.”

Tickets are priced at $25 each, and all proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and Altadena Girls, which is helping provide clothing for teenage girls.

All the gear on offer will go to a single winner and includes a custom Aristides 070R seven-string guitar with an Evertune bridge, a Jackson Pro Plus Series seven-string, a Fender Tone Master Pro amp modeler, and a 50-watt EVH 5150 head.

“I used these items on tour or in the studio,” Stringer says of the gear picks. “I’m thrilled to see them go to a new home while supporting these incredible organizations.”

Notably, the Jackson looks like it could be the guitar he used for his Cellar Door playthrough, which was filmed in an empty arena just minutes before its doors opened up to their fans.

Other bouts of support for the wildfire victims have come from MusiCares, the NAMM Foundation, and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, with these organizations offering financial assistance to L.A.-based musicians and music industry professionals affected.

Raffle tickets can be purchased from Rise Records.