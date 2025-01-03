“A genius in his ability to write music”: Wayne Osmond, guitarist and singer of The Osmonds, dies aged 73

Wayne Osmond, electric guitar player and singer of influential pop rock outfit The Osmonds, has died at the age of 73.

The news was confirmed in a series of posts published to social media by Osmond’s family, with brother Donny writing, “My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed.

“Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother.”

Merrill Osmond, another of Wayne’s brothers, added, “My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in.￼

“I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met. His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine.

“My brother Wayne endured much. He gave it his all. His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God.”

Wayne Osmond was born in August 1951, and as early as 1958 he was performing alongside three of his brothers – Merrill being one of them – as part of a barbershop quartet. Success swiftly came, and by 1962, The Osmonds were cast on The Andy Williams Show after being scouted by the father of the show's eponymous figure.

In the 1970s, The Osmonds reached their commercial peak, and with the support of MGM Records they released a string of successful tracks – including Yo-Yo and Down By the Lazy River – that drew comparisons to fellow family band, the Jackson 5.

Working at famed R&B studio Muscle Shoals, The Osmonds also recorded One Bad Apple, which had originally been written for the Jackson 5.

In 1972, the band then released Crazy Horse, taking a daring new direction that took the pop group into heavy rock territory. Guitar World previously named this record as one of the greatest rock albums of that year.

During their prime, the band’s sound was punctuated and largely shaped by Wayne’s versatile multi-instrumentalism, which saw him tackle guitar duties while also taking on responsibilities for drums and other instruments.

By the turn of the decade, The Osmond’s popularity began to fade, and in 1980, the group dissolved. Over the ensuing years, The Osmonds would regroup for various reunion tours and one-off performances, last performing together as recently as 2019.

Throughout his life, Wayne Osmond was forced to face numerous health complications, having been diagnosed with a brain tumor as a child that had knock-on cognitive effects. Subsequent surgery and treatments lead to significant hearing loss, which persisted throughout his life. In 2012, he suffered a stroke that robbed him of his ability to play guitar.

Speaking to Deseret News in 2018, Osmond reflected that he missed being able to play guitar like he used to in The Osmond’s prime, during which his playing was likened to Jimmy Page and the family’s popularity briefly flirted with early Beatles-level hype.

“I’ve had a wonderful life,” he said. And you know, being able to hear is not all that it’s cracked up to be, it really isn’t. My favorite thing now is to take care of my yard. I turn my hearing aids off, deaf as a doorknob, tune everything out, it’s really joyful.”