“A genius in his ability to write music”: Wayne Osmond, guitarist and singer of The Osmonds, dies aged 73

News
By
( , , )
published

Osmond helped the influential family band reach success in the 1970s, performing hits such as Crazy Horse and One Bad Apple

The Osmonds In Concert At Wembley Arena, London, Britain - 30 May 2008, The Osmonds - Wayne Osmond
(Image credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Wayne Osmond, electric guitar player and singer of influential pop rock outfit The Osmonds, has died at the age of 73.

The news was confirmed in a series of posts published to social media by Osmond’s family, with brother Donny writing, “My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.