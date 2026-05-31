“I find that the electric guitar is almost a separate species”: Why being an acoustic guitarist doesn't necessarily make you an electric player – according to Eric Bibb
Bibb admits he won't be calling himself an electric guitar player anytime soon
Does being a good acoustic guitar player automatically make you a good electric guitar player? That is the question, and the answer can vary depending on who you ask.
According to blues extraordinaire Eric Bibb, being proficient in one doesn’t necessarily translate to the other. As he puts it, they’re not exactly the same species.
“I’m really not an electric guitar player,” he admits in a new interview with Guitarist.
“I find that the electric guitar is almost a separate species, you know? I have an old Danelectro solidbody that Hubert Sumlin signed the back of, so I love that guitar. I did a video of a song called This One Don’t, and you can see that guitar.”
But, for Bibb, there is a foundational difference in the two disciplines, which can be defined through the styles or techniques that each largely require.
Despite owning the Danelectro, he goes on to clarify that, “I play electric guitars like I play my acoustic guitars, I fingerpick them. I’ve never played with a plectrum, you know?
“I’ve never really mastered or even really been attracted to that style of playing, although I have band members who are wonderful players on electric guitar and who play with their fingers but also are masters of the pick.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
However, if he ever had to purchase one single electric guitar, there’s a certain “jazz big-body” guitar that would definitely make the cut.
“If I had an Epiphone Emperor, that big, beautiful blonde guitar that they made in the 30s, I’d hold on to that. But, yeah, a great acoustic guitar is the way to go for me.”
In more recent news, Bibb talks about how he never planned to be a roots troubadour, but the blues took hold of his career.
For more from Eric Bibb, plus new interviews with Slash and Billy Duffy, pick up issue 538 of Guitarist from Magazines Direct.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.