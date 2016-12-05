Guns N' Roses Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Guns N’ Roses have announced 2017 dates for their “Not In This Lifetime” tour in North America and Europe. Tickets go on sale in Canada and Europe December 9 and in the U.S. December 10.
The "Not In This Lifetime" tour features original Guns N’ Roses lineup members Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan, plus drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.
The North American dates are as follows:
- Jul. 27 - St. Louis, MO, The Dome At America's Center
- Jul. 30 - Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium
- Aug. 02 - Denver, CO, Sports Authority Field at Mile High
- Aug. 08 - Miami, FL, Miami Marlins Stadium
- Aug. 11 - Winston-Salem, NC, BB&T Field at Wake Forest University
- Aug. 13 - Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 16 - Buffalo, NY, New Era Field
- Aug. 19 - Montreal, QC, Parc Jean Drapeau
- Aug. 21 - Ottawa, ON, TD Place Stadium
- Aug. 24 - Winnipeg, MB, Investors Group Field
- Aug. 27 - Regina, SK, New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place
- Aug. 30 - Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium
- Sep. 01 - Vancouver, BC, BC Place Stadium
- Sep. 03 - George, WA, The Gorge
- Sep. 06 - El Paso, TX, Sun Bowl Stadium
- Sep. 08 - San Antonio, TX, Alamodome
European dates are available here.