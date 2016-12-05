Guns N' Roses Announce 2017 Tour Dates

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Guns N’ Roses have announced 2017 dates for their “Not In This Lifetime” tour in North America and Europe. Tickets go on sale in Canada and Europe December 9 and in the U.S. December 10.

The "Not In This Lifetime" tour features original Guns N’ Roses lineup members Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan, plus drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The North American dates are as follows:

Jul. 27 - St. Louis, MO, The Dome At America's Center

Jul. 30 - Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 02 - Denver, CO, Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Aug. 08 - Miami, FL, Miami Marlins Stadium

Aug. 11 - Winston-Salem, NC, BB&T Field at Wake Forest University

Aug. 13 - Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 16 - Buffalo, NY, New Era Field

Aug. 19 - Montreal, QC, Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 21 - Ottawa, ON, TD Place Stadium

Aug. 24 - Winnipeg, MB, Investors Group Field

Aug. 27 - Regina, SK, New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

Aug. 30 - Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Sep. 01 - Vancouver, BC, BC Place Stadium

Sep. 03 - George, WA, The Gorge

Sep. 06 - El Paso, TX, Sun Bowl Stadium

Sep. 08 - San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

European dates are available here.