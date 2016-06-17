Guns N' Roses Name Openers for Summer Tour

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Though they recently revealed that Alice in Chains and Lenny Kravitz would open select dates on their forthcoming "Not in This Lifetime" tour, Guns N' Roses had still yet to reveal who would open the vast majority of their stadium dates this coming summer.

That is, until today.

Today, the band revealed a slew of different openers for different dates on the tour, coming from an eclectic variety of genres.

For instance, country superstar Chris Stapleton will open the band's July 9 show at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, while EDM icon Skrillex will open the band's August 5 show at the NRG Park in Houston.

In addition, Canadian rocker Billy Talent will open proceedings at the band's July 16 date at Toronto's Rogers Centre, while The Cult will open four shows during the tour's Southern swing from July 27-August 3.

You can see the full lineup of tour dates (with openers) below, and get tickets for the shows here.