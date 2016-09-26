Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”: The 10 Weirdest Covers

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” has become a staple of Eighties classic rock since it was released on Guns N’ Roses’ debut album, Appetite for Destruction, in 1987.

But over the years, the song has caught on with performers in a surprisingly wide range of genres. And as it turns out, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is a pretty durable tune, one that can easily be adapted to different styles and instrumental arrangements while retaining its appeal. Dare we say it has all the makings of a classic American standard?

Classic Rock demonstrated as much recently when the site showcased the “Top 10 Oddest Covers Of Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O’ Mine.” From jazz to metalcore to ska to pastoral folk harp—there are plenty of ways to slice this tune.

We’ve gathered together five of the 10 for you below. To see the rest, visit Classic Rock.



New Orleans Jazz

Performed by Postmodern Jukebox featuring Miche Braden

Newgrass

Performed by Gipsy Danger Band

Electric Harp

Performed by the Harp Twins, Camille and Kennerly

French Goth Metal

Performed by Midwinter

Metalcore

Performed by Most Precious Blood