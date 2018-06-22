Halestorm Premiere New Song, "Black Vultures"

(Image credit: Jimmy Fontaine)

Halestorm have premiered "Black Vultures," the second single from their upcoming album, Vicious. You can check it out below.

Vicious—which is set for a July 27 release via Atlantic—was recorded earlier this year in Nashville, and was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush). You can preorder it right here.

You can check out the tracklist for Vicious below.

For more on Halestorm, be sure to follow along on Facebook.

Vicious tracklist:

1. Black Vultures

2. Skulls

3. Uncomfortable

4. Buzz

5. Do Not Disturb

6. Conflicted

7. Killing Ourselves To Live

8. Heart of Novocaine

9. Painkiller

10. White Dress

11. Vicious

12. The Silence