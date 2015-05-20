Is This Headbanging Guitarist at the Wrong Gig? — Video

There are several videos on YouTube titled "Guitarist at the Wrong Gig," but none are as, well, entertaining as this one, which has been making the rounds on Facebook lately.

The only information provided with the 2013 video is the following:

"Dude rocking out to a terrible song. Make what you can of every situation."

I guess the point here is, always give 110 percent, my fellow guitarists!

P.S.: I could go into my tirade about how people should never film vertical videos (Why would anyone shoot a vertical video?), but I'll save that for another time.

But seriously, why would anyone shoot a vertical video?

Oh, never mind.