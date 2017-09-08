Hear Avenged Sevenfold Cover The Rolling Stones' "As Tears Go By"

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Avenged Sevenfold have made quite a habit of left-field covers lately, re-interpreting the Mexican folk song “Malagueña Salerosa,” Mr. Bungle’s “Retrovertigo,” an original track (“Dose”) Del Shannon’s 1961 hit, “Runaway" and—most recently—The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows."

Now, the band has released yet another eyebrow-raising cover, taking on the classic early Rolling Stones song, "As Tears Go By."

This series of covers is a part of the band's latest project, The Stage. Though the band released The Stage as a proper album earlier this year, they recently decided to turn it into an evolving body of work by consistently adding on to it.

Guitar World, which spotlighted Gates and Zacky Vengeance with a cover story, lauded the disc for being “the most surprising and ambitious album of their career.”

You can listen to the band's cover below.

