Hear "Cognac," Buddy Guy's New Song with Jeff Beck and Keith Richards

For the latest single from his new album, The Blues is Alive and Well, Buddy Guy has enlisted two fellow blues guitar icons: Jeff Beck and Keith Richards. You can hear the trio's wonderful concoction, "Cognac," above.

"Cognac" is the third single Guy has released from The Blues is Alive and Well, following "Blue No More"—a tender duet with English singer/songwriter James Bay—and "Nine Below Zero," a ferocious Sonny Boy Williamson cover.

Set for a June 15 release via Silvertone/RCA Records, The Blues is Alive and Well is the follow-up to 2015's Grammy-winning Born To Play Guitar. It was produced by longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge. You can check out its tracklist below.

You can preorder The Blues is Alive and Well right here.

Buddy Guy—The Blues is Alive and Well tracklist:

01 A Few Good Years

02 Guilty As Charged

03 Cognac (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

04 The Blues Is Alive And Well

05 Bad Day

06 Blue No More (featuring James Bay)

07 Whiskey For Sale

08 You Did The Crime (featuring Mick Jagger)

09 Old Fashioned

10 When My Day Comes

11 Nine Below Zero

12 Ooh Daddy

13 Somebody Up There

14 End Of The Line