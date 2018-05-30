Buddy Guy Debuts New Song, "Blue No More"

Last week, we got a scintillating taste of Buddy Guy's new album, The Blues is Alive and Well, with the release of its first single, a powerful take on Sonny Boy Williamson's "Nine Below Zero." Now, Guy has released another single from the album, "Blue No More."

The song—a tender duet with English singer/songwriter James Bay—can be listened to above.

Set for a June 15 release via Silvertone/RCA Records, The Blues is Alive and Well also features guest appearances from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Jeff Beck. The follow-up to 2015's Grammy-winning Born To Play Guitar—it was produced by longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge. You can check out its tracklist below.

You can preorder The Blues is Alive and Well right here.

Buddy Guy—The Blues is Alive and Well tracklist:

01 A Few Good Years

02 Guilty As Charged

03 Cognac (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

04 The Blues Is Alive And Well

05 Bad Day

06 Blue No More (featuring James Bay)

07 Whiskey For Sale

08 You Did The Crime (featuring Mick Jagger)

09 Old Fashioned

10 When My Day Comes

11 Nine Below Zero

12 Ooh Daddy

13 Somebody Up There

14 End Of The Line