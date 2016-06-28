Hear Eric Krasno and Derek Trucks Team Up on "Curse Lifter"

(Image credit: Jay Sansone)

Eric Krasno—founding member of Soulive and Lettuce—will release his new solo album, Blood from a Stone, July 8.

Although Krasno is best known as a fiery lead guitarist, Blood from a Stone is the first recording to feature Krasno's own vocals. That said, the lone instrumental track on the collection is a collaboration with Krasno’s old friend and longtime collaborator, Derek Trucks.

"'Curse Lifter' is an homage to Santana, the Allman Brothers Band and some of the bands I grew up listening to," Krasno says. "I’ve always loved guitar harmonies when they’re done the right way. After we recorded the rhythm tracks and listened back, I knew it would be great to have Derek Trucks play on it. We recorded at his studio and just mic’d up two amps in the live room and went for it."

The release of Blood from a Stone comes at a particularly prolific time for Krasno. He's producing new records for Allen Stone, Aaron Neville and the London Souls; he also recently played to a packed house with Lettuce at Red Rocks in Colorado and joined Kamasi Washington and others as part of Bonnaroo’s SuperJam. His solo band will tour the U.S. throughout the remainder of summer and fall. You can check out their dates below.

For more about Krasno and Blood from a Stone, visit erickrasno.com.

Tour Dates

July 1 - Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre *

July 2 - Boulder CO - Fox Theatre *

July 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl ^

July 8 - Bridgeport, CT - The Acoustic

July 9 - Hudson, NY - Club Helsinki

July 14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

July 15 - Hartford, CT - Arch Street Tavern ^^

August 6 - Springfield, MA - Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

August 19 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music ^^

August 20 - Bolton Valley, VT - Hop Jam

August 27 - Sherman, NY - Night Light Festival

September 7 - New York, NY - Summerstage

October 18 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry **

October 19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre **

October 20 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West **

October 21 - Asheville, NC - New Mountain **

October 22 - Charleston, SC - The Pour House **

* w/ Dumpstaphunk | ** w/ Marco Benevento | *** w/ Vulfpeck | ^ w/ Marcus King Band | ^^ w/ Armies