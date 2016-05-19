Hear Pentagram's "Lazy Lady" from Remastered 'First Daze Here'

You can’t talk about heavy metal without mentioning Pentagram. The legendary D.C. band has been committed to the dark arts for going on half a century and has only recently seen the kind of recognition its legacy deserves.

Though they released nine influential full-lengths over the course of their career, Pentagram's most popular and influential material since their Relapse resurrection 15 years ago can be found in First Daze Here, a collection of their earliest works that has been out of print for years and will now finally see a new reissue via Relapse in June.

Its companion, First Daze Here Too, a 22-track collection of unreleased studio recordings and live rehearsals from the early Seventies, also will see its first reissue since going out of print several years ago.

Both reissues have been newly remastered and include in-depth liner notes from founding Pentagram member/original drummer Geof O’Keefe along with gorgeously revitalized layouts.

Below, you can check out GuitarWorld.com's exclusive stream of "Lazy Lady" from First Daze Here.Just click on the image below to hear the track. You also can check out the previously posted “Forever My Queen” at the very bottom of this story.

Pentagram also have announced a West Coast tour with Wax Idols and King Woman. They'll be crushing audiences for two weeks through May 28—followed by a high-profile Las Vegas show in August. You can see all their dates—plus complete track listings for both reiussed albums—below.

For more about these new reissues, visit relapse.com. For more about Pentagram, visit pentagramusa.com.

PENTAGRAM ON TOUR

All Dates With Wax Idols & King Woman.

May 19 Boise, ID Neurolux

May 20 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room

May 21 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

May 23 Phoenix, AZ Nile Theater

May 24 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

May 25 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

May 26 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

May 27 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge

May 28 San Jose, CA The Ritz

Aug 27 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas

FIRST DAZE HERE TRACKLISTING:

Disc 1

1. Forever My Queen

2. When The Screams Come

3. Walk In The Blue Light

4. Starlady

5. Lazy Lady

6. Review Your Choices

7. Hurricane

8. Livin’ In A Ram’s Head

9. Earth Flight

10. 20 Buck Spin

11. Be Forewarned

12. Last Days Here

Disc 2

13. Be Forewarned (The Macabre 7″ – Original Mix)

14. Lazy Lady (The Macabre 7″ – Original Mix)

FIRST DAZE HERE TOO TRACKLISTING:

Disc 1

1. Wheel Of Fortune

2. When The Screams Come

3. Under My Thumb

4. Smokescreen

5. Teaser

6. Little Games

7. Much Too Young To Know

Disc 2

8. Virgin Death

9. Yes I Do

10. Ask No More

11. Man

12. Be Forewarned

13. Catwalk

14. Die In Your Sleep

15. Frustration

16. Target

17. Everything’s Turning To Night

18. Take Me Away

19. Nightmare Gown

20. Cartwheel

21. Cat & Mouse

22. Show ‘em How