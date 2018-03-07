Hear "Waiting for a Sign," Rainbow's First New Single in 22 Years

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow have unveiled "Waiting for a Sign," their first new single in 22 years. You can listen to it above.

A 90-second snippet of the song—which was written by Blackmore, with lyrics by his wife, Candice Night—was briefly made available by the Japanese iTunes store, earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the band is also busy preparing Memories in Rock II, a live album documenting the group's four-date 2017 U.K. tour that features a selection of Rainbow hits and fan favorites, in addition to a few classic Deep Purple cuts, and be sure to keep your eye out for it, and some more Blackmore coverage from Guitar World in the near future....

For more on Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, stop by ritchieblackmore.info.