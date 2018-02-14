Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Announce New Live Album, 'Memories in Rock II'

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow have announced a new live album, Memories in Rock II.

The new live LP—which documents the group's four-date 2017 U.K. tour—is the follow-up to the group's most recent live album, Memories in Rock, which documented the band's 2016 comeback. The 2016 performances were Blackmore's first rock concerts in almost two decades.

The album—which is set for an April 6 release—features a selection of Rainbow hits and fan favorites, in addition to a few classic Deep Purple cuts. It was recorded by a band that featured Blackmore, singer Ronnie Romero, drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau, keyboardist Jens Johanssen and background singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

You can check out the album's full tracklist below.

For more on Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, stop by ritchieblackmore.info.

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow—Memories in Rock II