Here's Your Chance to Own a Piece of Steve Vai's Gear

(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reverb.com and LA’s Techno Empire have partnered to sell nearly 30 pieces of gear owned by legendary guitarist Steve Vai. The Techno Empire Reverb Shop features guitars, amps, cabinets, and more from Vai’s personal gear collection.

“These items are part of a small cache of gear that Steve was clearing out of his studio and touring rig,” said Techno Empire’s founder and CEO Sleven Rucci-Airo. “Just like all musicians, one has to thin the herd or make way for new gear for the next round of touring and music-making.”

Among the items for sale are...

An Ibanez Euphoria EP5 EP5EYRL 6-string acoustic guitar that comes directly from Vai’s recording studio. The guitar features Vai’s autograph and velcro on the right side. “Only Steve Vai knows why,” Techno Empire said of the velcro.

A Carvin VL100 Steve Vai Legacy 100W 220V guitar amp that served as Vai’s main amp while touring throughout Europe.

Multiple Carvin amps and cabinets used on the road. One includes velcro straps with all the signature markings of Vai’s guitar tech, Thomas Nordegg.

Many of Vai’s items come with a certificate of authenticity signed by him and those that don’t can include a certificate upon request.

You can view the items for sale on Reverb.com here.