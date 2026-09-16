Ed Sheeran’s own backing band and all support acts pull out of US tour
The move follows promoters’ removal of opening act Macklemore, who voiced his support for Palestine onstage
Ed Sheeran has been at the center of controversy after opening act Macklemore alleged that he was removed from Sheeran’s US Loop Tour over onstage comments about Palestine. Now, Sheeran’s own backing band, Beoga, has dropped out of the tour.
Beoga, an Irish folk group that previously collaborated with Sheeran on his 2017 album ÷ (Divide) and the hit Galway Girl, was the superstar’s backing band on these tour dates, which include performances at multiple stadiums across the United States.
They announced their withdrawal from the tour, alongside a statement on social media that reads, “We are a traditional Irish band who never saw ourselves playing in stadiums of that size and that opportunity is not lost on us. We have been friends with Ed for over 10 years now and will continue to be. We believe in dialogue as a means of progressing the plight of the Palestinian people.
“As musicians, playing to those crowds every night is the stuff of dreams but to play in venues that silence anyone advocating for a Free Palestine is simply not an option for us.”
Macklemore was booted off the tour after his two-minute speech on September 4 and 5 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which advocated for a “free Palestine,” “the occupied West Bank,” and criticism of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
This led to a petition organized by the Israeli American Council and billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Their actions subsequently led other venue owners to push for Macklemore’s removal.
“Based on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of anti-Semitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th shows would not be permitted,” Kraft shared in a statement made to ESPN.
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Tour promoter Messina Touring Group confirmed Macklemore’s removal from all remaining U.S. dates. Following this development, the rapper posted that he is not the victim in this situation. “We have careers, money, opportunities, safety and audiences around the world,” he wrote.
“Whatever consequences any of us face for what we say, we get to go home to our families. The victims are the Palestinian people. The men, women and children who have been killed, starved, displaced and forced to live through unimaginable violence.”
Yesterday (September 15), Ed Sheeran posted his own statement, saying that while he is “appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine,” and that he respects Macklemore “as an artist” and doesn’t interfere in support acts’ setlists, “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision” and not his own.
“I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.
“I have spent this week trying to build bridges, to find a solution and unfortunately, was unable to do so. I know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values too.”
The rest of the tour's support acts, including FINNEAS, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe, have all withdrawn from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.
At the time of writing, Sheeran's US tour is due to resume on September 19 in Philadelphia.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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