Stephen Stills, Mike McCready, Geezer Butler, and Scott Ian join Tom Morello's Power to the People festival

Power to the People, the festival curated by Tom Morello, has added Nathaniel Rateliff, Stephen Stills, Mike McCready, Geezer Butler, State Radio, Scott Ian, and The Last Internationale to the lineup.

The self-described “once-in-a-lifetime day of peace, love, justice, music and community” is taking place on October 3, 2026, at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Aside from these names, the festival features a noteworthy lineup of artists and activists. This includes Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black (featuring Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss), Serj Tankian, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, The Linda Lindas, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Tom Morello, and a DJ set by legendary artist Shepard Fairey.

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Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with non-profit organizations and community groups in the festival’s Freedom Village, encouraging “civic engagement, grassroots organizing, education, mutual aid, and social impact initiatives.”

Morello wears his activism on his sleeve, having championed numerous causes throughout his career – from protesting the parental advisory sticker, through to supporting workers’ rights and the Occupy movement.

Perhaps the most obvious statement, though, is his ‘Arm the Homeless’ guitar, which has become synonymous with the Rage Against the Machine firebrand.

“I scrawled the words on it at a Rage show,” he told Guitar World last year. “It was the afternoon. We were playing at the Whisky [a Go Go] that night. We were opening for two other bands at the Whisky that night, and that would have been in probably early ’92.

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“I was sitting on the dirty carpet in my little apartment in West Hollywood, and there were a couple of markers around. They happened to be black and red, or it would have been something else at the time. I like slogans that are provocative.”

Tickets for Power to the People have sold out, but the festival has announced a Face Value Ticket Exchange program in partnership with CashorTrade.

For more information, visit the festival’s official website.