Intervals and Plini Announce the Plintervals Experience, a Four-Day Music Camp

Music Masters Camps has announced the Plintervals Experience, a summer retreat featuring Intervals—Aaron Marshall, Troy Wright, Nathan Bulla and Simon Grove—Plini and other guests.

Plintervals invites campers to join them at their four-day instructional camp, which takes place July 31 to August 4, 2017, at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.

As a participant in the camp, you'll attend workshops, lessons and exclusive performances, and you'll have the chance to jam with your idols—daily! Lodging and meals are included.

"After doing pre-show masterclasses with Aaron for the better part of a year and constantly being restricted by time and space, I can't wait to have the opportunity to really stretch out and explore the possibilities of composition, production and performance in a beautiful setting with all the equipment and hospitality we could want to relax into our deepest musical ideas," Plini says. "See you there!"

The format will include a mixture of small- and large-group instruction and is open to any skill level of guitarist, bassist, drummer or non-musician. Classes will be led by the band members and may cover such topics as recording, songwriting, live performance, music business and social media, including a marketing-and-technology session taught by Andy Alt, marketing director for Steve Vai and founder of A Little Thunder pickups.

Every participant will have the chance to learn, play and hang out with Plintervals in the scenic Catskill Mountains.

"As independent musicians in the landscape of today's music industry, what Plini and I do goes much further than just the listening experience of a record or what happens on stage,” Marshall says. “Taking time to connect with those who are looking for a unique and interactive experience is such a mutually inspiring opportunity that we revel in. We're really excited to be given a platform to take this further over the course of the week and to leave no stone unturned.

"We're looking forward to digging deep on this stuff with you guys this summer."

For more information and to register, visit plintervalsexperience.com. For even more info, write to music@fullmoonresort.com.