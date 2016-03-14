Jeff Beck and Buddy Guy Announce U.S. Summer Tour

(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Jeff Beck and Buddy Guy have announced a full U.S. summer tour.

The new dates, which were announced today, join the duo's already-announced August 10 show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Below, you can check out all the Beck dates, including solo shows and Beck/Guy shows. More dates will be added soon.

“Sharing the stage and this moment with Buddy is a dream for me," Beck said in a press release sent to Guitar World. "His concerts are legendary, and the music world would be a very boring place without his influence.”

In other Beck news, the guitarist has been hard at work on his first book, which will focus on his twin inspirations—hot rodding and guitars. The London-based Genesis Publishing Group plans to release BECK01, a “signed, limited-edition” book, later this year.

“Right from the beginning, I've tried to do something with anything I've got hold of," Beck said. "At age 13, I built two or three of my own guitars. I painted the frets on. It was fun just to look at it and hold it… I knew where I was headed.”

Beck also is working on an officially sanctioned documentary. Stay tuned for details on all of the above in the weeks (and/or months) ahead.

Jeff Beck Summer Tour with Buddy Guy (*except where noted below):

July 19 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

July 20 Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY

July 22 Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT *

July 23 Borgata Spa & Resort Even Center Atlantic City, NJ

July 24 Sands Bethlehem Event Center Bethlehem, PA *

July 26 PNC Bank Arts Center Homdel, NJ

July 27 Wolf Trap for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA

July 29 Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Perf. Arts Center Canandaigua, NY

July 30 Meadow Brook Rochester Hills, MI

July 31 Ravinia Festval Highland Park, IL

August 3 Ascend Amphitheatre Nashville, TN

August 10 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

More dates TBA | *Jeff Beck ONLY on these dates