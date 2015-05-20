Jimi Hendrix Experience Perform "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" in Stockholm — Video

In 2015, where everything, and we mean everything, is turned into a video with minimal effort—whether it deserves to be or not—we tend to forget that it wasn't always like that.

While YouTube abounds with clips of your favorite bands in action from the Seventies onward, "filming things," including live shows by Cream, the Beatles, the Who and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, was still something of a novelty in the Sixties.

Which is why it's so nice to be able to watch all of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's January 9, 1969, show in Stockholm, Sweden. And, as a bonus, to see the full set list from both shows the trio performed that day.

One of the highlights of both shows was the always-epic "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," the studio version of which appears on 1968's Electric Ladyland.

Below, check out Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell as they simply pound out this droning masterpiece in E (or Eb if you figure in Jimi's tuning). Enjoy!