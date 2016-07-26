Jimmy Page Breaks His Silence Over the “Stairway to Heaven” Lawsuit

(Image credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

One month ago, a jury ruled that Jimmy Page and Robert Plant were not guilty of plagiarizing the 1968 Spirit song “Taurus” for their own 1971 composition “Stairway to Heaven.”

Page has said nothing public since the ruling, but this past weekend, on July 24, he broke his silence with a Facebook post.

“A few weeks have past since the judgement of the Stairway to Heaven case in Los Angeles, with the jury reaching a unanimous decision in a remarkably short time,” Page writes.

“Throughout the lengthy journey to that verdict, and even more recently, I have received and been aware of the overwhelming wave of support, encouragement, and congratulations that has been deeply moving.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank all those who contributed such a positive energy to me.

“Thank you.”