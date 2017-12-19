Jimmy Page Says Previously Unreleased Led Zeppelin Material Will See the Light of Day in 2018

In a new interview with Academy of Achievement, Jimmy Page said "for sure" that new, previously unreleased Led Zeppelin material would be released in 2018, the band's 50th anniversary.

"There'll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven't heard, because I'm working on that," the guitarist said in the interview. "Next year will be the 50th year, so there's all manner of surprises coming out."

Of course, Led Zeppelin already reissued their entire studio catalog, starting in 2014. Each deluxe reissue contained numerous previously unreleased outtakes, demos and live recordings. It's unclear as of now whether or not the "product" promised by Page is related to these reissues.

Blabbermouth reported that John Davis, the engineer who worked with Page on the reissues, made a Facebook post back in October that said he had spent the day "mostly mastering Led Zeppelin," though apparently the post has since been deleted.

You can watch Page's full interview with Academy of Achievement above.