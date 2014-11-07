Jimmy Page Talks New Book, Double-Neck Gibson Guitar and Led Zeppelin Reissues on 'Letterman' — Video

Last night, rock legend Jimmy Page appeared on Late Show with David Letterman to discuss his new book, simply titled Jimmy Page, his double-neck Gibson guitar and the latest batch of Led Zeppelin reissues.

You can check it out below.

While we're on the topic ... Page appears on the cover of the all-new Holiday 2014 issue of Guitar World magazine. This time around, Page discusses the new versions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses of the Holy, both of which were released late last month and are climbing the charts as we speak. You can check out the new issue of GW right here.

On November 12, Page will appear at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles for "An Evening with Jimmy Page In Conversation with Chris Cornell." If you'd like to try your hand at snagging tickets, step right this way.

For more on Page's new book, head in this general direction.