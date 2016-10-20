Joe Bonamassa Plays The Beatles' "Taxman" at the Cavern

(Image credit: Christie Goodwin/Getty Images)

On October 7, the Howard Stern Show celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' Revolver album with an all-star musical tribute.

The event's lineup included James Taylor performing "Here, There and Everywhere," Cheap Trick playing "She Said She Said," Gov't Mule putting their spin on "And Your Bird Can Sing" and—as you'll see below—Joe Bonamassa blowing the doors off "Taxman," one of three George Harrison compositions on Revolver.

Best of all, Bonamassa performed the song at Liverpool's Cavern Club, which is right across the street from a very important landmark in Beatles history. The original Cavern Club was so famous and important that city officials allowed it to be closed and demolished in 1973.

Bonamassa's performance was shot in late June.

"The music of the Beatles has withstood over half a century and still surpasses any followers' attempts of recreating those sounds, and especially those songs," Bonamassa said. "'Taxman' was a blast to play live at the Cavern, the place where it all started."

It should be noted that Bonamassa's version of "Taxman" is very similar to the version Stevie Ray Vaughan recorded late in his career—which makes perfect "blues guy covering a Beatles song" sense. We think you'll approve.

Check out Bonamassa's performance of "Taxman"—and Vaughan's recording of the tune—below.