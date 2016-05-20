Joe Satriani Announces 2016 G4 Experience: Four Days and Nights of Guitar

The G4 Experience is coming back to the East Coast this summer, settling in at Glen Cove Mansion in Long Island, New York.

Once again, Joe Satriani will lead the festivities, and Eric Johnson, Mike Keneally and Alex Skolnick will be your instructors and band mates. Special guest Steve Vai will add to the four days and nights of pure guitar pleasure!

Satriani sums up the experience below:

"The four areas I will go over in my workshops are:

• Live performance: insights, techniques, tricks and tips to achieving a successful live performance. Forty-six years of experience playing live on stage has given me unique insights into to making every show fun for both you and your audience.

• Applying modes to your guitar and modern music composition. Real-world application of scales and modes made easy to learn and apply. Let’s bridge the gap between ear training and fretboard memorization.

• Watch me play up close, observe and learn, and ask questions! This class will have an “open” approach based on what you see and hear me play. No question is out-of-bounds, too complex, or too simple to be addressed.

• Writing instrumentals or songs with vocals, How does it change the approach to your guitar playing? Steve Vai and I will talk and demonstrate from experience how we make the distinction work for us."

Don’t wait to register! Spots are selling out fast. Learn from and jam with your favorite guitar heroes.

For more information on the G4 Experience, watch the video below and visit g4experience.com.

For the complete G4 Experience schedule, head here.