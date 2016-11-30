Joe Satriani's 2017 G4 Experience Will Celebrate 'Surfing with the Alien'

(Image credit: Ebet Roberts/Getty Images)

Fans of Joe Satriani's classic 1987 album, Surfing with the Alien, are in for a treat next year.

The album—which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017—will be the focus of Satch's latest G4 Experience, which he officially announces in the exclusive video below.

The event, dubbed "G4 Experience: Surfing with the Alien 30th Anniversary," will take place July 24 to 28, 2017, at the Asilomar Conference Grounds in Carmel, California. Packages are available at the camp’s official site starting today.

The camp will celebrate the writing, recording and performance of the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Surfing with the Alien; campers will pull back the curtain on the album with the people who actually made the music. Satriani will be joined by longtime co-conspirator and Surfing with the Alien co-producer John Cuniberti, plus other special guests.

His original live band during the record’s touring cycle—bassist Stu Hamm and drummer Jonathan Mover—will return for the first time since 1995 for the evening’s performances.

“To this day, every fan conversation ends up referencing Surfing with the Alien," Satriani says. "We thought the best way to celebrate its 30th birthday would be to devote the 2017 G4 Experience to all things Surfing. It’s such a special moment for me, and I can’t wait to see everyone there so we can relive this album together and create new memories in the process.”

