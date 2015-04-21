John Mayer, Jimmie Vaughan, Gary Clark Jr., Doyle Bramhall II Play "Pride and Joy," "Texas Flood" and "Six Strings Down" — Video

Although HBO won't broadcast Saturday night's 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony till May 30, we Stevie Ray Vaughan fans are in luck.

You can now watch the entire Hall of Fame performance by Jimmie Vaughan, Gary Clark Jr., Doyle Bramhall II and John Mayer, plus all of Double Trouble—Chris "Whipper" Layton, Tommy Shannon and Reese Wynans.

The band kicks things off with SRV's "Pride and Joy," which is followed by "Texas Flood" and "Six Strings Down," a song Jimmie wrote in honor of the late Stevie. It appears on Jimmie's first solo album, 1994's Strange Pleasure.