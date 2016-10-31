Join Revolver and Epiphone Tuesday in NYC for a Special Announcement

Something’s happening…

Please join Revolver and Epiphone Tuesday, November 1, at New York City's Saint Vitus Bar for a very special announcement.

At 7 p.m., the Revolver team, joined by Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, will share some exciting news.

But come early; doors open 5 p.m. And while you're waiting, enjoy the New York City launch of Mustaine's À Tout Le Monde beer, which will be available at the bar!

Following the announcement, upcoming talents Archer Nation and Tower will perform.

The event is open to the public. And if you're not in the NYC area, no worries! We'll be live streaming on twitch.tv/backstoryevents.

Saint Vitus Bar (21+) is at 1120 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, New York.

This event is not to be missed!