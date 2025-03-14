“This time, we’re going beyond 11”: Spinal Tap sequel’s teaser trailer reveals Nigel Tufnel’s surprise new electric guitar of choice

Spinal Tap II Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Four decades have passed since Rob Reiner's mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap was released, and after the director recently updated fans on what the band has been up to since the credits rolled, we've now been treated to an official teaser trailer for its long-awaited sequel.

Not only that, it has been confirmed that Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will be arriving this September.

What has really caught our eye, though, is the mystery electric guitar that can be seen onscreen for a split-second as the Stonehenge riff plays. Blink and you'll miss it, but we're fairly certain that's a Union Jack Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie – a rather surprising new guitar of choice for Nigel Tufnel, it has to be said.

As for the sequel itself, 40-plus years away from the limelight has left fans with plenty of questions concerning the spoof rock outfit. Speaking to Empire last year, Reiner revealed, “Nigel [Tufnel – guitarist] has been running a cheese and guitar shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed.”

He also detailed how David St. Hubbins [lead singer] has succumbed to writing 'hold' music for people desperate to speak to their energy supplier, while Derek [Smalls, bass] now has the mighty title of being the curator of the New Museum of Glue. It’s become a global institution, which is impressive for a number of reasons.

It ain't a pretty picture, but we'd recognize that pickup configuration and bridge system anywhere... (Image credit: Bleecker Street/YouTube)

Now, thanks to this new official teaser trailer, we get sight of the band back in action... sort of.

The trailer shows Tufnel plug into a custom Marshall JCM800 and then turn not one, but three knobs to 11, feedback whirring with increasing ferocity as he does.

Of course, this is a sequel, so it's no surprise that the band are obviously aiming to go one better this time out: the new Spinal Tap II tube amp goes to infinity.

There's little else to go off here, but as has been previously confirmed, some A-list stars have been tapped up for the feature length – including Paul McCartney and Elton John.

“We came up with a good idea for Paul,” the director revealed to Empire, “and he was excited to do it. And we had a great idea for Elton. They’re both terrific in the film, both comfortable just talking off the cuff.”

This is Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is set for release in September.