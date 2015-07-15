Kids Cover "Sober" by Tool — Video

Below, check out a cover of Tool's "Sober" by a group of kids—ages 2 to 16—involved with the O'Keefe Music Foundation.

To be more specific, the kids include:

Lead guitar, Ben Swift, 14 | drums, Madison Hoffbauer, 12 | bass, John, 16 | vocals and rhythm guitar, Kala Rose, 14 | pump organ, Addie Miracle, 7 | chimes, Brady Miracle, 2 | pump organ, Willa, 5.

The clip was filmed at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was produced and arranged by Aaron O'Keefe.

"Sober" appeared on Tool's 1993 album, Undertow.

For more information, visit the O'Keefe Music Foundation.