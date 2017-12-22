Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Illustrated Book

Led Zeppelin have announced that they are working on an illustrated book, set tentatively for release in 2018, the 50th anniversary of their formation.

The band made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying "Led Zeppelin are pleased to announce that Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones are collaborating with ReelArtPress to publish the official illustrated book celebrating 50 years since the formation of the group."

Aside from that, the post only revealed that the book would be arriving in 2018.

It seems fairly likely that the as-yet-untitled book was at least part of what guitarist Jimmy Page was referring to when he mentioned in an interview with Academy of Achievement that new "product" would be arriving from the band next year as part of their 50th anniversary.

For now, you can follow the book's progress at reelartpress.com.