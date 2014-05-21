Led Zeppelin Getting Sued Over "Stairway to Heaven"

A lawyer representing Spirit guitarist Randy California claims Led Zeppelin stole the intro of 1971's "Stairway to Heaven" from Spirit's 1968 song "Taurus."

Both songs can be heard below; check them out and let us know your opinion!

Attorney Francis Alexander Molofiy wants to stop the release of the 2014 reissue of Led Zeppelin IV. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Molofiy said, "The idea behind this is to make sure Randy California is given a writing credit on 'Stairway to Heaven.' It's been a long time coming."

Led Zeppelin is reissuing their first three albums—Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III—June 3. Jimmy Page discusses the reissues—and the many treasures in Led Zeppelin's vaults—in the all-new July 2014 issue of Guitar World. The new issue is available now on newsstands and at the Guitar World Online Store.

Spirit and Led Zeppelin played shows together in 1968 and 1969. In fact, on their first U.S. tour in 1968, Led Zeppelin opened for Spirit. Over the next year, the two bands played on the same bill several more times.

Spirit and California's family have waited until now to file the lawsuit because they couldn't afford to pay attorneys earlier.