Lefty Williams Band Premiere "Let It Roll On" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Let It Roll On," the new music video by the Georgia-based Lefty Williams Band.

The song is from the band's new album, All In, which will be released via Tree Leaf Music.

Williams is a one-handed guitarist whose playing is reminiscent of Jimmy Page, Dickey Betts and Eric Johnson. He's also been compared to a great lineage of Georgia-reared guitarists including Robert Cray and Duane Allman.

Although he was born with an incomplete right arm, Williams came up with a pick design that allowed him to play guitar when he was only 6 years old.

"My mother's father helped me come up with the design," he said. "I did most of it, and he made a few suggestions here and there. He probably had an idea for the whole thing but wanted to let me figure it out on my own. He was a brilliant, God-fearing and loving man. We were very close."

"I was knocked out by Lefty the first time I heard his music," said Blues stalwart Tinsley Ellis, who played on Williams' 2009 album, Snake Oil. "I just knew that I had to seek him out and hear more of his stuff. He is a veritable triple threat on certainly guitar, but also as a soulful vocalist and clever songwriter."

For more about Williams, visit lefty-music.com.

Lefty Williams Band on Tour:

8/22 Atlanta, GA VINYL

8/23 Athens, GA New Earth Music Hall

8/30 Oconee, TN (Chattanooga) Dumpy's

8/31 Charlotte, NC Area US National Whitewater Center

9/05 Bryson City, NC Nantahala Outdoor Center

9/06 Asheville, NC One Stop Deli

9/19 Charlotte, NC The Evening Muse

9/26 Jacksonville, FL Underbelly