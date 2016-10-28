Leopold and His Fiction Premiere "I'm Caving In" Music Video

(Image credit: Chris Pratmore)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Leopold and His Fiction's “I’m Caving In” music video.

The clip, which you can check out below, finds the Austin-based rockers in a dreamlike cathedral, coming in and out of focus amid psychedelic swirls and colors, mirroring the drama of the song's lyrical content.

The raw, rocking, guitar-filled track—which was released today—is from the band's gritty new album, Darling Destroyer, which is slated for a January 20, 2017, release.

"'I'm Caving In' was written at a detrimental time of my life when I wasn't sure I would continue on this path that I've worked so hard to be on, or if I could even go on living," says front man Daniel Leopold. "I know I can look back and identify with the person I was when I wrote it, as I feel all people come to such crossroads again and again.

"Originally it was penned as a country song. But soon after writing it I figured out what I needed to be doing with my purpose in life and a direction for Leopold's sound. It was through immense pain and what seemed like burden that forced me to simplify and dig in to where I am from and who I am."

Darling Destroyer, the band's fourth album, is a powerful reminder of Leopold's Detroit background.

“I hear my upbringing in this album more than anything I’ve ever done in my life,” he says. “The songs were telling me, ‘This is what you’re made of, so trust it'.”

To preorder Darling Destroyer (and download "I'm Caving In"),head here.

For more about Leopold and His Fiction, visit leopoldandhisfiction.com.

Leopold and His Fiction on Tour:

11/6: McDade, TX – Sound on Sound Festival

More dates coming soon!