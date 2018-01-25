Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 'Last of the Street Survivors' Farewell Tour

The iconic Southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that—after one final American tour this summer—they will disband.

Though only one member—guitarist Gary Rossington—remains from the band's original, best-known lineup, they have been a touring institution since 1987, when they returned after a decade-long hiatus following the death of their lead singer, Ronnie Van Zant, in a plane crash.

The Last of the Street Survivors tour will run from early May to the beginning of September, and will send the band across the United States. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on November 2 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

“It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans. I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many,” Rossington said in a press release.

“We’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans," added Jonny Van Zant, the band's lead singer. "It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit, alive.”

The band will be joined by a long list of friends throughout the tour, including but not limited to Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

You can check out the band's full itinerary below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour