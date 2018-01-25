Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 'Last of the Street Survivors' Farewell Tour

The iconic Southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that—after one final American tour this summer—they will disband.
Though only one member—guitarist Gary Rossington—remains from the band's original, best-known lineup, they have been a touring institution since 1987, when they returned after a decade-long hiatus following the death of their lead singer, Ronnie Van Zant, in a plane crash.
The Last of the Street Survivors tour will run from early May to the beginning of September, and will send the band across the United States. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on November 2 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.
“It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans. I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many,” Rossington said in a press release.
“We’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans," added Jonny Van Zant, the band's lead singer. "It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit, alive.”
The band will be joined by a long list of friends throughout the tour, including but not limited to Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.
You can check out the band's full itinerary below.
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour
- May 4 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- May 5 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Fla.
- May 11 – Starplex Pavilion, Dallas, Texas
- May 12 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman, Houston, Texas
- May 18 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Ariz.
- May 19 – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, Calif.
- May 25 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, Calif.
- May 26 – Glen Helen Amphitheater, San Bernardino, Calif.
- June 22 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, N.J.
- June 23 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre, Wantagh, N.Y.
- June 29 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, N.C.
- June 30 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, N.C.
- July 6 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Va
- July 7 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Va.
- July 13 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, N.Y.
- July 14 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Ct.
- July 20 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Mass.
- July 21 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, N.Y.
- July 27 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
- July 28 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pa.
- Aug. 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Ill.
- Aug. 4 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Ind.
- Aug. 10 – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, Mich.
- Aug. 11 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Aug. 17 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Aug. 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Mo.
- Aug. 24 – Lakeview Amphitheatre, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Aug. 25 – KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, Pa.
- Aug. 31 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, Ala.
- Sept. 1 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Ga.