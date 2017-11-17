Machine Head Premiere New Song, "Beyond the Pale"

“I feel like metal could really infiltrate the mainstream with this album. (Image credit: Albert Tatlock/Official Press Photo)

Metal masters Machine Head have released a new song—"Beyond the Pale"—and you can hear it below. The gritty track is from their new album, Catharsis, which'll be released January 26 via Nuclear Blast.

“I feel like metal could really infiltrate the mainstream with this album," guitarist Robb Flynn said in a statement released this morning. "And it needs to...now more than ever.

"A lot of consideration went into making these songs more identifiable to a wider audience. Simplifying ideas, simplifying hooks, really concentrating on story-telling as opposed to ‘brutal poetry’ or whatever. And while I’d love to say it was all some grand plan, there was no ‘plan.’ You never know where you’re going to end up whenever you start writing a record...you just write...but I tell ya what...we ended up with a landmark here.

"Whenever you finish an album, you always feel proud, but this time...we’ve got something really special. We can feel it. We know it. Catharsis could really elevate our genre."

The album was produced by Flynn and recorded, mixed and co-produced by Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland. Mastering was handled by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in New York.

For more about the new album (including pre-order info), head here. To enter Machine Head land, step right this way.

Catharsis Track List:

1. Volatile

2. Catharsis

3. Beyond the Pale

4. California Bleeding

5. Triple Beam

6. Kaleidoscope

7. Bastards

8. Hope Begets Hope

9. Screaming at the Sun

10. Behind a Mask

11. Heavy Lies the Crown

12. Psychotic

13. Grind You Down

14. Razorblade Smile

15. Eulogy