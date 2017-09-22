That Time Madonna Played "Whole Lotta Love" on Guitar (and Covered Pantera)

(Image credit: The Interwebs)

Someone recently reminded me of this odd event—so now I'll remind you.

On June 19, 2015, Madonna uploaded a brief video of herself playing the iconic Jimmy Page guitar riff from Led Zeppelin's “Whole Lotta Love." In the video, which originally appeared on the singer's Instagram, she’s dressed in black and stands in a room with at least five other guitars in the background (not to mention the Orange cabinet she's playing through).

When she posted it, she included the caption, “Channeling Led Zeppelin. Whole Lotta Love. #rebelheart.” Rebel Heart is the name of her 2015 album.

Not surprisingly, the video garnered multiple views, "likes" and of comments. Um, care to add to that?

“Whole Lotta Love,” the opening track from 1969's Led Zeppelin II, was Led Zep's only Top 10 single, reaching Number 4 on the charts. It seems that when people want to mess with a Led Zeppelin song, they choose this one. For instance:

By the way, this also reminds me of the time Madonna covered Pantera's "A New Level" in 2008. You can watch her play a few seconds of "Whole Lotta Love" in the top video and most of "A New Level" in the bottom clip. Enjoy!