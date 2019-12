Today, GuitarWorld.com and Tremonti—the band led by Mark Tremonti of Creed and Alter Bridge—present an exclusive video showing guitarists how to play "Cauterize," the title track from the band's new album.

Cauterize, which was released June 9 via Fret12, is the follow-up to 2012's All I Was. It was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has worked with Slash and Alter Bridge.

Cauterize is available digitally and on CD.

