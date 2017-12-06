Marty Friedman Premieres "Miracle" Music Video

Marty Friedman has premiered the music video for "Miracle," the newest single from his most recent solo album, Wall of Sound.

The deeply personal video—the second from Wall of Sound, following "Whiteworm"—tells the story of Friedman's journey from childhood to noted six-string virtuoso.

"Once you've grown up in this complicated world, it's easy to forget the simpler times that were so important in making you who you are now, as well as the people in your family who put up with all of the loud music, smoke and noise coming from your bedroom, and all the other BS that you put them through," Friedman said.

"With this video, rather than looking at how much of a goofy kid I was, I hope that it inspires you to think about your own family or whoever was closest to you when you were just starting out in the world."

You can watch the video above.

For more on Friedman and Wall of Sound, stop by his website.