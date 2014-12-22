Marty Friedman Premieres "Undertow" Music Video

Earlier today, guitarist Marty Friedman released his a new music video for “Undertow,” a track off his 2014 solo album, Inferno.

You can check it out below.

“The video features an unsullied look at Japanese culture," Friedman said. "'Undertow’ gives you a look at the Japan not usually seen by the typical Japanese exports like crazy TV shows, ultra-cute singers and anime. It shows a day in the life of Japan as the Japanese see it, not the stereotypical Western ‘Japanophile’ view of it.”

We also should mention that 'Inferno' was one of Guitar World's '50 Best Albums of 2014.' Check out the entire list here!