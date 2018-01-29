Mastodon, Primus Announce Co-Headlining American Tour

In one of the summer's more unexpected pairings, Mastodon and Primus have announced a co-headlining American tour. It will take place this summer.
Mastodon—who just took home a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their 2017 song, "Sultan's Curse,"—are supporting last year's Emperor of Sand album, while Primus will be promoting their 2017 full-length, The Desaturating Seven.
"We are so excited to be hitting the road with Primus, they're one of our favorite bands!" Mastodon said of the tour. "This tour is going to be a blast! Don't miss it, let's get weird."
The tour will begin at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater in early May, and will hit just about every corner of the United States until it wraps up in early July. You can check out the full itinerary below.
For ticket information, stop by mastodonrocks.com.
Mastodon / Primus 2018 North American Tour
- May 06 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
- May 08 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
- May 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom (on sale 2/3)
- May 11 - Austin, Texas @ 360 Amphitheater
- May 12 - Rogers, Ark. @ WAL-MART Amphitheater
- May 14 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Theater (on sale 2/3)
- May 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium
- May 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Fox
- May 18 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Ntelos Pavilion
- May 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Amphitheater
- May 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
- May 22 - Reading, Pa. @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Sandtander
- May 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Art Park Amphitheater
- May 25 - Glen Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena
- May 26 - Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park
- May 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
- May 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Penns Landing
- June 01 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Lot
- June 02 - Baltimore, Md. @ Pier 6 Pavilion
- June 03 - Coney Island, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- June 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ LC Pavilion
- June 06 - Chicago, Ill. @ Northerly Island (on sale 2/3)
- June 08 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
- June 09 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheater
- June 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Lawn
- June 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
- June 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Myth
- June 15 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
- June 16 - Camenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater
- June 18 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl (on sale 2/3)
- June 21 - Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
- June 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Park
- June 23 - Bend, Ore. @ Le Schwab Amphitheater
- June 25 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield
- June 28 - Avila Beach, Calif. @ Avila Beach Amphitheater
- June 29 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theater
- June 30 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino
- July 02 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Salt Air Pavilion
- July 03 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Downtown Event Center
- July 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theater
- July 06 - San Diego, Calif. @ SD State - Open Air Theater
- July 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theater