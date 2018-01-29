Mastodon, Primus Announce Co-Headlining American Tour

In one of the summer's more unexpected pairings, Mastodon and Primus have announced a co-headlining American tour. It will take place this summer.

Mastodon—who just took home a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their 2017 song, "Sultan's Curse,"—are supporting last year's Emperor of Sand album, while Primus will be promoting their 2017 full-length, The Desaturating Seven.

"We are so excited to be hitting the road with Primus, they're one of our favorite bands!" Mastodon said of the tour. "This tour is going to be a blast! Don't miss it, let's get weird."

The tour will begin at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater in early May, and will hit just about every corner of the United States until it wraps up in early July. You can check out the full itinerary below.

For ticket information, stop by mastodonrocks.com.

Mastodon / Primus 2018 North American Tour