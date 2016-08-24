Megadeth Play Acoustic Set in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Yesterday, Megadeth played a brief acoustic set for a handful of lucky fans outside the Four Seasons hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. You can watch most of the set—including a full performance of "She Wolf"—in the three clips below.

Besides guitarists Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro and bassist David Ellefson, Megadeth now features drummer Dirk Verbeuren, formerly of Swedish metal band Soilwork.

Megadeth will kick off the North American leg of their "Dystopia" world tour September 20 in Casper, Wyoming. The trek will take them to 16 states.