Metallica Announce Massive 'Master of Puppets' Reissue

Metallica have announced a massive reissue of their 1986 album, Master of Puppets. The album has been comprehensively remastered, and will be available in various digital and physical configurations.

The Master of Puppets reissue will be available physically on November 10 as a Standard LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard CD (available to stream and download), a 3 CD Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The Expanded Edition will include previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews, live tracks, and a 28-page booklet. The Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set will include a 108-page hardcover book including never before seen photos, outtakes and previously unreleased interviews, three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and a set of six buttons.

Master of Puppets was originally released on March 3, 1986, on Elektra Records and went on to become the first Metallica album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA. The album has been certified 6x Platinum in the United States and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The reissue is available for pre-order now. You can pre-order it here.

Those who pre-order the standard album will receive an instant download of "Disposable Heroes (Remastered)". Those who pre-order the expanded or deluxe editions will receive an instant download of "Disposable Heroes (Remastered)" and "The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986)".

Below, you can watch Metallica frontman James Hetfield unbox the reissue, and check out the tracklist for the 3-disc expanded edition of the remaster.

3 CD Expanded Edition Tracklist

DISC ONE: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)

1. Battery (Remastered) (5:12)

2. Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)

3. The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)

4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)

5. Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)

6. Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)

7. Orion (Remastered) (8:27)

8. Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)

DISC TWO: RIFFS, DEMOS, ROUGH MIXES & INTERVIEWS

Previously Unreleased

Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:42)

Master of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:21)

The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:22)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:02)

Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:42)

Leper Messiah (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (0:56)

Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:23)

Damage, Inc. (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:55)

The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:58)

The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:50)

Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)

DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGE, INC. TOUR

Previously Unreleased