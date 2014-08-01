Kirk Hammett, Exodus, Death Angel Members Perform Judas Priest's "Grinder" and Metallica's "Seek & Destroy" — Video

Below, check out some fan-filmed footage of Metallica's Kirk Hammett performing Judas Priest's "Grinder" and Metallica's "Seek & Destroy" with Exodus and Mark Osegueda of Death Angel. Note that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo joins the band for "Seek & Destroy."

The jam session took place last Friday, July 25, at Hammett's "Fear FestEvil After Party" at the San Diego Comic-Con International.

As we have reported 17,000 times, Hammett was a member of Exodus' original lineup before replacing Dave Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.

