As you probably know by now, the staff over at MetallicaTV (the band's official YouTube channel), like to stay busy.

Late last week, they posted the latest behind-the-scenes video from Metallica's never-ending road show. This time, you get to see a fly-on-the-wall clip of the band's July 13 show (and pre-show) in Istanbul, Turkey.

The clip shows the band rehearsing a few tunes, then performing "...And Justice for All" and "Turn the Page" at the actual show. Enjoy!